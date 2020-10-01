You are here: Home - News -

Virgin Money launches high LTV deals and cuts rates

  • 01/10/2020
Virgin Money is launching a set of products at its highest loan to value (LTV) and also cutting rates across its residential and buy-to-let range tomorrow.

 

Four new products at 85 per cent LTV will be launched on 2 October.

Two-year fixes with £995 fee and zero-fee are being added at 2.82 per cent and 3.09 per cent respectively, while three-year versions are at 2.92 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively.

The lender is also cutting rates on seven of its core residential products, including two five-year fixes at 85 per cent LTV.

These are being reduced by 0.09 per cent with the £995 fee version down to 2.94 per cent the and zero-fee option at 3.19 per cent.

Products at 65 and 75 per cent LTV are also being reduced.

Virgin Money is also cutting nine interest rates on its core buy-to-let range by between 0.04 and 0.3 per cent.

The largest cut is on the two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with £995 fee which is falling by 0.30 per cent to 1.84 per cent.

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

