Virgin Money launches high LTV deals and cuts rates

Virgin Money is launching a set of products at its highest loan to value (LTV) and also cutting rates across its residential and buy-to-let range tomorrow.

Four new products at 85 per cent LTV will be launched on 2 October.

Two-year fixes with £995 fee and zero-fee are being added at 2.82 per cent and 3.09 per cent respectively, while three-year versions are at 2.92 per cent and 3.14 per cent respectively.

The lender is also cutting rates on seven of its core residential products, including two five-year fixes at 85 per cent LTV.

These are being reduced by 0.09 per cent with the £995 fee version down to 2.94 per cent the and zero-fee option at 3.19 per cent.

Products at 65 and 75 per cent LTV are also being reduced.

Virgin Money is also cutting nine interest rates on its core buy-to-let range by between 0.04 and 0.3 per cent.

The largest cut is on the two-year fix at 75 per cent LTV with £995 fee which is falling by 0.30 per cent to 1.84 per cent.