News

TSB first bank live through Iress’ lender connect system

by:
  • 08/10/2020
  • 0
TSB has become the first bank to use Iress Lender Connect, which will speed up applications to the lender by reducing re-keying for brokers using the sourcing system.

 

Customer data is automatically transferred to pre-populate multiple fields on TSB’s Mortgage Pro through the link-up.

TSB piloted Lender Connect in July and is now expanding to more of its brokers.

The technology is designed to give brokers more time with customers through increased efficiency.

Roland McCormack, TSB director of mortgages (pictured), said: “We are thrilled to be the first lender of size to go fully live with lender connect. We are working with other partners and expect to be using automatic data transfer with the majority of brokers by early next year.”

Andrew Simon, Iress’ executive general manager  – lending, said: “We are delighted that, following a successful Lender Connect pilot with TSB, this capability is being opened up to any CRM that integrates with Iress Lender Connect, not just Xplan Mortgage clients.

“Feedback from the pilot was fantastic and validated the time saving efficiencies and positive customer experience of a joined up mortgage application journey. We’re looking forward to seeing even more advisers, regardless of which platforms they run, take advantage of the benefits introduced by Lender Connect.”

