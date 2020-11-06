You are here: Home - News -

News

Unemployment and economic downturn to push house prices down next year, brokers say

by:
  • 06/11/2020
  • 0
Unemployment and economic downturn to push house prices down next year, brokers say
House prices could drop by three per cent in 2021, a survey of brokers have said.

 

The three per cent decline recorded by Smart Money People was the average of the responses of the survey. When asked what the scale of change in house prices could be, the answers of the 490 mortgage brokers questioned varied between a 40 per cent decline while more optimistic responses predicted a 25 per cent rise. 

Overall, the study of 490 mortgage brokers found 80 per cent expected property prices to decline or stall by the final quarter of next year. 

Rising unemployment levels and a recession are perceived to be the biggest threat for the housing market next year, as half of brokers said this would negatively affect prices over the following 12 months 

The brokers believed these circumstances would be a consequence of the pandemic, as 47 per cent cited the coronavirus as a reason for falling house prices. 

Other brokers felt wider changes in the market would cause a decline, with 49 per cent naming the end of the stamp duty holiday and changes to the Help to Buy scheme as reasons for any downward trends.   

Brexit was perceived to be the lesser threat among brokers as just 13 per cent expected it to influence prices. 

Jacqueline Dewey, CEO of Smart Money People, said: “House prices this year have continued to grow at a rate that many would have found surprising when the impact of coronavirus was first seen in March. 

However, it’s clear from many brokers that the stamp duty holiday has created a spike in demand as many people try to complete their housing transactions before it is scheduled to end in March 2021.  

It will be interesting to see whether their predictions are correct when we consider that the recession could deepen next year, she added. 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020

Nov 11, 2020
The Mortgage & Protection Event Online

Latest Poll

Are you worried about getting cases completed before the 31 March stamp duty deadline?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Top 10 biggest mortgage broker stories this week – 06/11/20

The second lockdown in England has been the theme of the week among the most read articles on Mortgage Solutions,...

Close