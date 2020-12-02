You are here: Home - News -

Rewind Wednesday – The Mortgage and Protection Event 2020

  • 02/12/2020
The Rewind Wednesday feature is returning to bring you all the highlights from The Mortgage and Protection Online Event 2020.

 

Mortgage Solutions will exclusively release the video presentations from the event every Wednesday for the next few weeks to watch at your leisure.

The first two presentations being revealed are from Legal & General Mortgage Club director Kevin Roberts, and Accord Mortgages director of intermediary distribution Jeremy Duncombe.

 

Market overview: 2021 and beyond
Kevin Roberts, director, Legal & General Mortgage Club

In the first video, Kevin Roberts presents an analysis of the UK mortgage market examining the impact of this year’s events on the sector.

He also considers the changing role of the adviser and the mortgage and housing landscape in 2021 and beyond.

 

 

Helping brokers to help themselves
Jeremy Duncombe, director of intermediary distribution, Accord Mortgages

Next up, Jeremy Duncombe explains how advisers can help lenders provide the widest possible product range, with the best service in the current circumstances.

He notes that with support and cooperation from advisers, lenders will be able to increase their product ranges and improve the service given to brokers and clients.

 

 

The Mortgage & Protection Online Event 2020 is now accessible on demand for free to all mortgage advisers. Register to access content on the event website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/mortgage-protection-event/venues/mortgage-protection-event-online

 

Close