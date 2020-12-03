More 2 Life adds two lump sum equity release plans

More 2 Life has launched two lump-sum products within its flexi choice range for customers aged 65 and over.

The two new deals have a Monthly Equivalent Rate (MER) of 3.51 per cent and 4.11 per cent respectively, or an Annual Equivalent Rate (AER) rate of 3.57 per cent and 4.19 per cent, with fees.

The plans will be available with the same criteria and lending features as the rest of the range, and are suitable for homeowners who are looking to borrow at least £10,000, up to a maximum of £1m, with loan to value (LTV) ratios ranging from five per cent to 48 per cent.

Stuart Wilson, corporate marketing director at More 2 Life, said: “With increasing numbers of people considering how their housing equity can support their long and short-term needs in later life, we are focussed on offering improved flexibility and support for our customers.

“Product innovation and development remain priorities and the addition of two new competitive lump sum flexi choice products will help to ensure that more customers are able to find a plan which reflects their unique needs.

“Over the coming years, our aim is to continue pioneering the development of modern lending solutions to ensure advisers across the UK can secure the best possible outcomes for their clients.”