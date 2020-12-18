TSB cuts host of fee-free and BTL deals from range

The bank has removed almost all its fixed rate fee-free deals up to 85 per cent LTV for first-time buyers, movers and remortgagors.

It’s five-year fixed rates that have three-year early repayment charges remain fee-free.

For landlords, the bank has withdrawn all two-year fixed rate deals leaving just five-year fixed rate deals in the range.

TSB introduced the fee-free options up to 85 per cent LTV last week.

A TSB spokesperson said: “As part of our regular review of our products, we have made temporary changes to ensure our mortgages are in line with market conditions and so we can manage our service levels to support the demand from our customers.”