Platform re-adds two-year fixes as Habito cuts buy-to-let rates

  • 08/02/2021
Platform has relaunched a selection of two-year mortgage fixes, while Habito has dropped rates on its buy-to-let deals.

 

Platform is re-offering two-year fixes at 60 to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with either a £999 or £1,499 fee.

The lender has also brought back two-year deals at 80 and 85 per cent LTV with a £999 fee or fee-free.

At the same time, online mortgage company Habito has lowered rates on landlord mortgages.

Buy-to-let fixed rates now start from 3.04 per cent – a reduction of 0.10 per cent – for individuals and limited companies.

At 75 per cent LTV rates start from 3.29 per cent, down from 0.15 per cent, while fee assist rates start from 3.16 per cent for individuals and 3.12 per cent for limited companies.

Brokers can access Habito’s products through both L&G and Dynamo mortgage clubs.

Ben Gallagher, commercial director at Habito, said: “We constantly review our rates to make sure they’re as competitive as they can be. We’re pleased to announce this cut on a broad range of our products to give brokers and landlords more choice at a time when we’ve seen a real resurgence in popularity of buy to let. Our cashback will give those applying for a buy-to-let mortgage a little added bonus at this time.”

