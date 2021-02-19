You are here: Home - News -

News

HSBC breaks 300 broker firm barrier

by:
  • 19/02/2021
  • 0
HSBC breaks 300 broker firm barrier
HSBC has agreed working partnerships with 300 mortgage advice firms giving access to the lender’s products.

 

It added 126 firms on to its panel since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent additions of Andrew Nolan Mortgage, John Earnshaw Independent Financial Advisers and Salus Mortgage Solutions, take the total to 302.

The lender has been steadily rolling out across the broker market since relaunching to advisers in 2015 and last summer reported having 93 per cent of the adviser market by value on its books.

HSBC UK head of intermediary mortgages Chris Pearson (pictured) said: “I am extremely proud to reach this milestone, especially at such a challenging time.

“We have maintained a high level of support to our broker partners throughout these testing times and stand ready to support them going forward.

“We have accelerated our broker onboarding and have added 126 more during the pandemic, which is a fantastic achievement. We hope to continue at this rapid pace and expect to add significantly more broker firms to our panel, helping more people onto or up the property ladder.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

The UK’s pandemic is one year in and has hit everyone hard becoming one of the most severe outbreaks in the world. How are you feeling?

View Results

Follow Us
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
NatWest lending dips to £31.5bn as pandemic wipes out profits

NatWest reported new mortgage lending of £31.5bn in 2020, down six per cent from £33.5bn last year – a slight...

Close