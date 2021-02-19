HSBC breaks 300 broker firm barrier

HSBC has agreed working partnerships with 300 mortgage advice firms giving access to the lender’s products.

It added 126 firms on to its panel since the start of the pandemic.

The most recent additions of Andrew Nolan Mortgage, John Earnshaw Independent Financial Advisers and Salus Mortgage Solutions, take the total to 302.

The lender has been steadily rolling out across the broker market since relaunching to advisers in 2015 and last summer reported having 93 per cent of the adviser market by value on its books.

HSBC UK head of intermediary mortgages Chris Pearson (pictured) said: “I am extremely proud to reach this milestone, especially at such a challenging time.

“We have maintained a high level of support to our broker partners throughout these testing times and stand ready to support them going forward.

“We have accelerated our broker onboarding and have added 126 more during the pandemic, which is a fantastic achievement. We hope to continue at this rapid pace and expect to add significantly more broker firms to our panel, helping more people onto or up the property ladder.”