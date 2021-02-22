Metro Bank offers SME insurance

Metro Bank has partnered with Churchill Expert to offer insurance products tailored for small businesses.

SMEs can apply via the Metro Bank website or over the phone, and existing customers of the bank can also access products via their mobile and online banking.

There are seven distinct insurance products for businesses across 11 different industries, catering for:

-Residential and commercial property owners (real estate)

-Tradesperson

-Professional

-Shop and retail

-Office and surgery

-Manufacturing and wholesale (including hotel and leisure)

-Businesses from home

Kat Robinson, director of customer experience at Metro Bank, said: “This is a crucial step for Metro Bank, as we continue to deliver new products and services that appeal to our growing base of business customers and deliver on our strategy to become the UK’s best community bank. We’re thrilled to launch into the SME insurance market with Churchill Expert after what’s been a very difficult year for businesses across the country. This is just the first stepping stone in our insurance journey, with pet and travel insurance offerings to follow later this year.”

Ian Exworth, director of affinity and aggregator at Direct Line Group, added: “We are happy and excited to launch our new Churchill Expert partnership with Metro Bank and look forward to bringing the very best in SME insurance to Metro Bank business customers. With new needs and requirements emanating from the pandemic-affected last 12 months, we look forward to working with Metro Bank to continue to develop our product suite to best fit the evolving needs of SMEs.”