First2protect adds 11 insurance advisers

First2protect has added 11 insurance advisers to its team in response to its “remarkable growth trajectory”.

First2protect that the “infusion of new talent further fortifies the company’s position as a leader in the industry, ensuring that clients continue to receive the personalised attention and expert guidance they deserve”.

The newly appointed advisers have a diverse range of skills and backgrounds, which the firm said shows its “commitment to fostering a collaborative and inclusive environment”.

The advisers will work with clients to “develop tailored solutions that address their unique needs and aspirations”.

Florence Bean, new business manager at First2protect, said: “We are thrilled to welcome aboard 11 exceptional professionals who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to our dynamic team.

“As our business continues to expand rapidly, maintaining our world-class service standards remains our top priority. These new additions will play a pivotal role in strengthening our advisory capabilities, enabling us to better serve our clients and enhance their overall experience.”

Coral Thomas, a recent recruit, added: “At First2protect, we believe in putting our clients first and empowering them to make informed decisions about their financial future. I am excited to join a team that shares my passion for excellence and innovation, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success.”

The company said that in addition to growing its advisory team, First2protect is using technology to offer “personalised recommendations and proactive support that anticipate and address client needs in real time”.

Lee Denton, head of business development at First2protect, said: “As the intermediary landscape becomes increasingly complex, it is imperative that we remain agile and adaptive in our approach.

“By combining the human touch with cutting-edge technology, we can deliver a truly transformative experience that empowers our clients to achieve their goals with confidence.”

The company was previously owned by LSL, but was sold off in April last year, along with Embrace, to Pivotal Growth.

Pivotal Growth was set up in 2020 as part of a joint venture with Pollen Street Capital to build a national mortgage broker.