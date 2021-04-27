You are here: Home - News -

News

MPs vote down mortgage prisoner SVR cap in Commons

by: Alexandra Watson
  • 27/04/2021
  • 0
MPs vote down mortgage prisoner SVR cap in Commons
An amendment to the Financial Services Bill to introduce a cap on standard variable rates (SVRs) for mortgage prisoners was voted down in the House of Commons yesterday.

 

The amendment was passed in the House of Lords nearly two weeks ago and would have allowed the government to set a maximum SVR for borrowers who were tied to inactive or unregulated lenders.

The cap would have been two per cent above the Bank of England’s base rate.

However, despite various MPs saying they were in favour of the amendment in Parliament, the majority voted to disagree with the measure.

The number of Conservative MPs following the whip voting to scrap the amendment totaled 355, while 195 Labour MPs voted in favour in conjunction with 72 MPs from other parties.

 

‘Sticking a plaster’ on the problem

Anthony Browne, Conservative MP for South Cambridgeshire said during the debate: “We agree that we need to help these people, but the question is: how do we do that? The cap of interest rates is, as people say, a sticking plaster—even its supporters say that. I can see the appeal of it, but this sticking plaster comes at great cost: Parliament would be setting out interest rates in primary legislation.

“That could lead to huge unintended consequences in lots of ways—for example, through the impact on financial stability that we heard about earlier on some of the firms. It would also set an extraordinary precedent, with the government doing price controls in that way.”

He added: “It is also really not the solution we need. Where someone is trapped in a horrible prison with their guards abusing them and they are very uncomfortable, would they want that prison to be made more comfortable and the guards to behave themselves, as this cap in effect proposes, or would they want to get out of the prison?

“They would want to get out of the prison. We need to make sure that mortgage prisoners can move to other mortgage providers.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Alexandra Watson

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brokers call on equity release lenders and council to help switch borrowers to cheaper plans

Equity release brokers are calling for support from lenders and the Equity Release Council to put in place a system...

Close