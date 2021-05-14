You are here: Home - News -

News

Two-year fixed prices rise on average as high LTVs and confidence returns to market

by:
  • 14/05/2021
  • 0
Two-year fixed prices rise on average as high LTVs and confidence returns to market
Average rates on two-year fixed deals have risen by 0.51 per cent over the past year as higher loan-to-value lending has returned to the market, Moneyfacts said.

 

The average two-year fixed rate deal was priced at 2.57 per cent today, up from 2.06 per cent a year ago on 14 May.

Today’s rate was higher by 0.02 percentage points compared to 14 April last month, when it was 2.55 per cent.

The increase in average pricing on two-year fixed products reflects the return of higher-priced, higher-LTV lending. In May, 112 two-year deals were available at 95 per cent LTV, up from 34 in April.

At 90 per cent LTV, the number was 481 for this month, a rise on 440 in April 2021.

By comparison, product availability at higher LTVs dropped off a cliff last year. At 95 per cent LTV, the market offered 41 products, and at 90 per cent, 100 deals last May.

Eleanor Williams, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Last year, particularly at the high-LTV end of the market, availability dropped dramatically, with the number of deals at 95 per cent LTV falling from 391 on 1 March to 14 on 1 June 2020.

“As the market contracted and higher LTV products evaporated, the average rate on a two-year fixed fell as low as 1.9784 per cent as of 25 June last year — the lowest since Moneyfacts began tracking prices in 2007.

“It has been such an unprecedented period and the mortgage market has coped remarkably resiliently,” Williams added.

“We’re not yet back to the same levels as early March 2020, but those higher LTVs are starting to return and it gives confidence to borrowers, particularly those with smaller deposits,” she said.

Overall, the market has seen seven consecutive months of growing product availability, and with a continued low rate environment, Williams said there was “a continuing sense of optimism.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are product availability and criteria improving for self-employed borrowers?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Metro Bank ups income multiple for high earners and widens 95 per cent LTV scope

Metro Bank has increased income multiples for its professional and high earner borrowers to 5.5 times income.

Close