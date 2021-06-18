You are here: Home - News -

News

Newcastle Intermediaries adds products to joint mortgage sole proprietor portfolio

by:
  • 18/06/2021
  • 0
Newcastle Intermediaries adds products to joint mortgage sole proprietor portfolio
Newcastle Intermediaries has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) on its portfolio of joint mortgage sole proprietor (JMSP) products and added products to the range.

 

The lender said that JMSP allows an applicant to apply for a mortgage using supporting income of a family member, but the mortgage will not be in joint names and the occupying borrower will own the property.

The range includes a five-year fixed product at 3.99 per cent and a two-year fixed rate of 3.09 per cent.

The five-year fixed includes an early repayment charge (ERC) of five per cent in the first year of the fixed term, before declining incrementally and reaching one per cent in the final year.

The two-year fixed is also subject to ERCs of two per cent in the first year and one per cent in the second year of the fixed rate term.

The products come with a free standard valuation on properties up to £500,000 and permits 10 per cent overpayments per annum in addition to the £499 of overpayments already allowed.

Newcastle Building Society’s head of intermediary mortgages John Truswell (pictured) said: “JMSP is an innovative product which many brokers have accessed enthusiastically over the past 12 months.

“I’m pleased that by increasing the maximum LTV to 95 per cent we’re extending support to include those borrowers who can rely on that family support but don’t have access to big deposits.”

The new products follow the lender’s re-entry into the residential high LTV market last week, with two and five-year fixed 95 per cent LTV products. The lender originally retracted products at this tier in March last year in response to the pandemic.

The lender also relaunched its Help to Buy for first time buyers in April and cut rates for its 85 per cent LTV mortgage rates in January.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

Jun 23, 2021
Mortgage Administrator Online Event 2021

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Brokers optimistic about First Homes scheme but express concerns over rollout

The UK government’s First Homes scheme is widely being seen as a positive for the market as it provides added...

Close