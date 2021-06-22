You are here: Home - News -

ULS Technology signs three-year contract with L&G Mortgage Club

by:
  • 22/06/2021
Conveyancing technology firm ULS Technology has signed a three-year panel management contract with Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club.

 

The agreement will give L&G Mortgage Club access to its subsidiary Econveyancers’ panel of 50 conveyancing firms and access to features including DigitalMove and Rapid Remortgage.

DigitalMove reduces transaction times by digitising the homebuying and selling process. Rapid Remortgage is a feature that aims to make remortgaging as quick and easy as a product transfer.

ULS Technology’s sales director, Karen Rodrigues (pictured), said: “In a competitive marketplace, this continued partnership is testament to the level of investment that ULS technology puts into the ongoing development of Econveyancer and cutting-edge services like DigitalMove and Rapid Remortgage.

“It also demonstrated the quality of the Econveyancer panel, which is closely monitored to ensure unwavering high standards.”

L&G Mortgage Club’s head of broker relationships and propositions, Craig Hall, added: “The high demand seen in recent months has proven why it is crucial that brokers have access to reliable and digitally-enabled conveyancing partners.

“That is why it is so positive to have ULS technology as a trusted provider on our SmartrRefer platform. Providing advisers with access to innovative conveyancing partners will undoubtedly help them to better navigate the challenges of today’s demanding environment.

