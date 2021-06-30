TMW to launch 80 per cent deals for green homes

The Mortgage Works (TMW) is returning to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending for landlords of homes with an EPC rating of C or above.

From tomorrow, TMW will offer a 2.49 per cent two-year fix and a five-year fixed rate priced at 2.99 per cent, with a two per cent fee. Both deals are for standard buy to lets and can be used for purchases and remortgages. Different fee combinations are available.

Limited company rates are priced at 2.79 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 3.49 per cent for a five-year fix with a two per cent product fee.

TMW said it was balancing the need to offer mortgages to landlords with smaller deposits while supporting the private rented sector in its ambitions to become energy efficient.

Earlier this year, TMW launched its green further advance to help landlords fund improvements to their properties to help increase their energy efficiency.

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, said: “Buildings are the second largest source of emissions in the UK and we want to continue to do our bit to help tackle climate change. With impending regulation on the horizon affecting minimum EPC standards across the private rented sector, we are taking proactive measures through our lending proposition to support the transition.

“Providing buy-to-let mortgages on A to C rated properties at higher LTVs is a prudent step and follows on from the recent launch of our first ever green deal for existing customers seeking to make energy improvements.”

TMW is also re-introducing a range of buy-to-let mortgages with no product fees. The new remortgage rates start from 1.99 per cent at 65 per cent LTV with free valuations and standard legals.