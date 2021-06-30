You are here: Home - News -

News

TMW to launch 80 per cent deals for green homes

by:
  • 30/06/2021
  • 0
TMW to launch 80 per cent deals for green homes
The Mortgage Works (TMW) is returning to 80 per cent loan to value (LTV) lending for landlords of homes with an EPC rating of C or above.

 

From tomorrow, TMW will offer a 2.49 per cent two-year fix and a five-year fixed rate priced at 2.99 per cent, with a two per cent fee. Both deals are for standard buy to lets and can be used for purchases and remortgages. Different fee combinations are available.

Limited company rates are priced at 2.79 per cent for a two-year fixed rate and 3.49 per cent for a five-year fix with a two per cent product fee.

TMW said it was balancing the need to offer mortgages to landlords with smaller deposits while supporting the private rented sector in its ambitions to become energy efficient.

Earlier this year, TMW launched its green further advance to help landlords fund improvements to their properties to help increase their energy efficiency.

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, said: “Buildings are the second largest source of emissions in the UK and we want to continue to do our bit to help tackle climate change. With impending regulation on the horizon affecting minimum EPC standards across the private rented sector, we are taking proactive measures through our lending proposition to support the transition.

“Providing buy-to-let mortgages on A to C rated properties at higher LTVs is a prudent step and follows on from the recent launch of our first ever green deal for existing customers seeking to make energy improvements.”

TMW is also re-introducing a range of buy-to-let mortgages with no product fees. The new remortgage rates start from 1.99 per cent at 65 per cent LTV with free valuations and standard legals.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Mortgage and Protection Senate 2021

Sep 09, 2021 to Sep 10, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Specialist Lending Senate 2021

Sep 23, 2021 to Sep 24, 2021
Brooklands Hotel

The British Mortgage Awards 2021

Oct 07, 2021
Venue – Park Plaza Westminster Bridge

Latest Poll

Will sun and an excess of delayed fun with family and friends bring a summer of service difficulties?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Beverley BS cuts rates up to 95 per cent LTV

Beverley Building Society has cut the rates on its purchase and remortgage products up to 95 per loan to value...

Close