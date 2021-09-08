You are here: Home - News -

News

Santander to cut sub-one per cent remortgage rate further in update

by:
  • 08/09/2021
Santander has added a pair of remortgage deals at 60 per cent loan to value (LTV), dropping its sub-one per cent 0.89 per cent mortgage rate yet further.

 

The options now comprise a two-year fixed rate remortgage at 0.84 per cent, and a five-year fixed option at 0.99 per cent. Both have a £749 fee. 

This will replace the previous offering at 60 per cent LTV which was priced at 0.89 per cent and 0.99 per cent respectively. 

The two-year fixed remortgage product at 75 per cent LTV with a rate of 0.99 per cent has also seen its fee reduced from £999 to £749. 

Additionally, the bank has cut rates by up to 0.20 per cent across purchase and remortgage deals.  

This includes the two-year fixed purchase product at 85 per cent LTV, which has gone down from 1.85 per cent to 1.70 per cent. There is also the fee-free alternative, which has declined from 2.19 per cent to 2.09 per cent. 

The mortgage guarantee products at 95 per cent LTV have been cut from 3.4 per cent to 3.2 per cent for a two-year fixed rate, and reduced from 3.6 per cent to 3.45 per cent for a five-year fixed rate. 

Santander has also cut rates on its residential product transfers up to 75 per cent LTV by as much as 0.20 per cent. Additionally, some product transfer fees have been reduced by £250.  

Changes come into effect from 9 September. 

 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.