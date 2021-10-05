Harpenden BS appoints Doe as CEO

Harpenden Building Society has appointed Richard Doe (pictured) as its chief executive officer (CEO), replacing Sarah Howe who has been in the role for just under three years.

Doe has been a non-executive director at the mutual for just under two years, and prior to that was managing director of Paragon Bank from 2013 to 2017 and managing director of commercial lending at the bank between 2017 and 2019.

Previously, he was CEO at Ing Direct UK for around three years, after a stint as marketing and strategy director for nearly six years.

He is currently a member of the appointments and remuneration committee for the Chartered Institute of Marketing, a role he has had for around two years.

He has also held senior roles at Kensington, Barclays and Legal & General.

Stephen Richardson, Harpenden Building Society’s chairman, said: “I’m looking forward to what will be an ongoing association with Richard having worked with him previously in his non-executive director role.

“As CEO he will direct our journey of modernisation and business growth whilst continuing Harpenden’s focus on providing excellent customer service as an award winning building society – we are delighted that he has accepted the position.”

Doe added: “Harpenden is a regional building society with a solid reputation as a specialist lender and I look forward to overseeing the business’ future development.

“Growing Harpenden’s UK reach and product portfolio whilst being known as a partner of choice amongst our members, employees and broker partners will be my focus for the Society, continuing the good work to date.”