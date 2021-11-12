Jon Hall to replace Alan Cleary at OSB Group – exclusive

Jon Hall, chief commercial officer at Aspinall Financial Services is set to replace Alan Cleary at OneSavings Bank (OSB) Group and take on the role as managing director for mortgages.

According to a statement from OSB Group’s chief executive, Andy Golding, Hall (pictured) will join at the end of November subject to screening processes and FCA approval.

He said: “Jon has significant experience and joins us from Aspinall Financial Services, having previously steered Masthaven through the process of obtaining their banking licence as their chief commercial officer and deputy chief executive.”

Hall held his role at Aspinall Financial Services for a year. Prior to that he was at Masthaven Bank for around six years, initially as managing director and then as chief commercial officer and deputy chief executive.

He also worked at Saffron Building Society for a decade and has held senior roles at CT Capital, Aviva and Pwc.

In July, Cleary announced that he would retire from the industry after 30 years. Golding confirmed Cleary’s last day would be 10 December.

Golding said: “We thank Alan for all that he has accomplished during the 16 years that he’s been a key part of our business.”

Cleary worked at HBOS for 14 years and then was managing director at Edeus. He later went on to work at Exact Mortgage Experts for 13 years and then worked at Precise Mortgages for over 11 years.