Tenet boosts compliance support with senior operations director hire

Woolmer joins from Quilter Financial Planning where she was head of supervision and oversight from 2018.

She was also head of compliance operations transformation, as well as senior operations and compliance roles at both The Co-Operative Bank and Britannia Building Society.

At Tenet, Woolmer will be responsible for the first line of oversight of teams, and focus on implementing the firm’s supervision and oversight plans to deliver a data-driven and automated framework.

Mark Scanlon, chief executive of Tenet, said: “Harnessing technology to help protect advisers and their clients and provide them with financial peace of mind is central to our development strategy.

“Julie has the proven ability to preserve the high standards of our compliance support, and will focus on continuing to modernise the way in which Tenet provides supervision and oversight for members to produce good consumer outcomes.”

He added: “We welcome her extensive knowledge of operations management as we execute our technology investment plans and continue on our exciting growth journey.”

Woolmer said: “Tenet is well-known in the industry for being a forward-thinking and innovative business that can reliably support its members’ compliance needs. I’m excited to join the team, and looking forward to helping make compliance faster and easier for network members in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.”