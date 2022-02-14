You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS ups max LTV for new-build flats to 90 per cent

by:
  • 14/02/2022
  • 0
Skipton BS ups max LTV for new-build flats to 90 per cent
Skipton Building Society has increased the maximum loan to value (LTV) it will accept for new-build flats to 90 per cent.

This is an increase from 85 per cent LTV previously and compares to 95 per cent LTV for new-build houses.

The mutual’s new-build proposition includes residential, buy-to-let, shared ownership and Help to Buy including remortgages.

The lender accepts flats above commercial property, with a minimum value of £150,000 outside M25 and £300,000 within M25.

It also accepts high rise block of flats and there is no restriction on floors, however, if there are more than five then lift access must be required.

Rachael Hunnisett, Skipton BS’ new build national account manager (pictured), said: “Flats can be a fantastic entry point to the property ladder for many first-time buyers.

“At Skipton, our aim this year is to help 10,000 first time buyers own homes of their own. Updating our lending policy to allow from as little as 10 per cent deposit for new-build flats is the latest in a number of updates we have made, as we continue to strive to make things easier for you.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 20, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 21, 2022
Villa Park, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2022

Apr 27, 2022
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Brokers: Are you ready to sell more second charge loans direct to close any remo affordability gap?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/