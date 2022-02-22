Poll: Brokers, are you seeing more customers with complex circumstances?

Before the start of the new year many brokers and lenders said that they expected to see a growth in the number of customers with the complex circumstances.

This was due to the unknown impact of Omicron variant, rising inflation and interest rates as well as the growing cost of living.

The latest figures show that inflation has hit a 30-year high and the interest rate has been increased to 0.5 per cent, which is the second interest rate rise in a row and further are expected before the end of the year.

This along with the removal of government support in September has led many to expect mortgage customer circumstances to become more complicated as they could face more financial challenges and struggle to meet lender criteria.

