YBS hires two new relationship directors

YBS Commercial Mortgages has recruited two new relationship directors. Mark Setchell joins the South East team and Chris Butler joins the North team.

Setchell (pictured) has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, building hands on experience in all aspects of the application process, having previously worked in operations, underwriting and credit roles. He has the breadth of experience needed to assist in helping both brokers and customers to get applications across the line, the bank said.

Setchell said: “I’m really looking forward to building new relationships and making a real difference to both the business and my clients.”

Butler has a great deal of knowledge and understanding of business banking and financial services, also having been in the industry for more than 20 years. YBS said that his strong network of existing sector relationships and history of working with a range of businesses has equipped him with the tools to provide high quality support to both brokers and customers.

Butler commented: “I’m so excited for this new opportunity, and I can’t wait to get stuck in and help my first customer or broker.”

Mike Davies, head of business development at YBS Commercial said: “I’m so pleased to welcome Mark and Chris to the business, and I look forward to seeing the contribution they are sure to make to their regional teams.

“Our recent recruitment drive demonstrates our commitment to really strengthening our regional teams and providing as much support as we can to the commercial market and all our clients.”