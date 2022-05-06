You are here: Home - News -

Mortgage Climate Change Summit speakers and agenda announced

  • 06/05/2022
Groundsure has announced the details of its free climate change summit for the mortgage industry, dubbed “the mortgage market’s answer to COP26.”

 

The inaugural in-person event, hosted by the environmental analytics business, will take place in London on Tuesday 14 June 2022.

Dan Montagnani (pictured), CEO of Groundsure said: “We need everyone in the tent – including brokers, packagers, and lenders if we, as an industry, are going to figure out how to handle the risk that climate change poses and what our collective response is as we seek to act in the best interests of the customer and maintain compliance.”

 

Speakers and agenda

The keynote speech, Reporting from the Climate Front Line, will be given by Roger Harrabin, BBC News’ energy and environment analyst, who will consider the UK’s policy response to climate change, and ask if it’s fit for purpose.

Professor Jason Lowe OBE, head of climate services at the Met Office will share his view of what our climate could look like in the future and how climate change will affect our communities, infrastructure and daily lives.

Matthew Jupp, mortgage policy principal at UK Finance will discuss how regulatory compliance is shaping its members’ response and consider what lenders want property lawyers to do about climate risk.

Ben Elder, international head of valuations at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) will provide a property valuer’s perspective.

Stephen Tromans QC, environmental law barrister, will clarify solicitors’ professional liability risks and their responsibilities to alert clients as to the geo-environmental impacts of climate change.

Seb Charles, chair of the Law Society’s Environmental Law and Planning Committee will provide an outline on what the society’s response may be in terms of future guidance to conveyancers.

Stephen Sykes, environmental consultant, will explain the salient data, risks and liabilities.

Registration is open and tickets are free. Those interested can book here.

