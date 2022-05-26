You are here: Home - News -

Bath BS partners with Legal and General to launch mortgage affordability calculator

by:
  • 26/05/2022
  • 0
Bath Building Society has launched an affordability calculator for intermediaries and mortgage customers.

 

The online tool will give customers affordability calculations for the society’s residential and buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, including buy for university and rent a room products.

The system, powered by Legal and General’s Smartrfit technology, gives intermediaries an indication of how much customers can borrow against the mutual’s lending criteria.

It reviews borrower affordability, before Smartrfit cross-references this information against lending criteria, such as maximum loan amount, minimum property valuation and joint borrower sole proprietor opportunities for the standard residential and buy for university mortgages.

The mutual will use the tool to gain insight on current demand and the types of borrowers that advisers are finding solutions for.

Craig Brown (pictured), head of underwriting at Bath Building Society, said: “It’s an exciting time of change at the society and improving the intermediary customer journey is a key focus for us.

“We’re delighted to launch the new affordability calculator technology which is a first step in streamlining the mortgage process and saving time for intermediaries.”

Kevin Roberts, director at Legal and General Mortgage Club, said: “Technology can play a significant role in helping intermediaries save time so they can focus on providing a more bespoke and agile service for their customer’s needs.

“This latest partnership will enable Bath Building Society to leverage our SmartrFit affordability tools to better understand the requirements of their intermediaries, saving money at the operational stage and driving value for both intermediaries and customers alike.”

