News

Livemore shortens ERCs on its long-term fixed rate mortgage range

by:
  • 13/06/2022
Livemore has shortened the early redemption charges (ERCs) on its 10-year, 20-year and fixed for life products. 

Livemore said shortening ERCs on its long-term fixed rate mortgage range for the 50-90 age group would deliver more flexibility to long-term borrowers.

The lender said it was also responding to a rise in popularity of its 10-year fixed products.

Borrowers now have the option to end the mortgage early with no penalty if their circumstances change or they wish to refinance to another lender.

This means there are no ERCs if the borrower experiences a major life event, such as having to sell the property due to the death of a partner or moving into long-term care.

All ERCs will be visible on mortgage sourcing systems.

Livemore specialises in providing mortgages to the over 50s, and works alongside brokers.

Alison Pallett (pictured), managing director of sales at Livemore, said: “We have shortened our early repayment charges, so borrowers are not tied in for the whole term of a longer-fixed rate, which often puts people off taking them out. We know circumstances change and if customers wish to redeem their mortgage earlier than the fixed rate term, these new ERCs are much more palatable.

“The 10-year fixes are really gaining in popularity, and we wanted to make this product more appealing. People want the security of knowing their monthly payments won’t rise for the next decade and now they know they can redeem their mortgage penalty free after just five years.”

She added: “Long-term fixes are a sensible option for many at the moment as rates are rising and will continue to increase, at least for the foreseeable future.”

“All of our products are portable and come with an option to overpay by up to 10 per cent each year, customers can even take a six-month payment holiday.”

