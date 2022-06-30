You are here: Home - News -

The Money Group launches ‘out of hours’ support for members

by:
  • 30/06/2022
  • 0
The Money Group (TMG) has announced the launch of an out of office support service for brokers struggling with the rush of mortgage applications.

The adviser network has 130 member advisers which it estimates will submit mortgage applications totalling £1bn in value during 2022.

TMG’s out of hours initiative means brokers will be able to refer their cases to the TMG head office team up until 9pm for any administration support they need help with.

Rebecca Taylor, operations manager of TMG said the network had received feedback from members who said they were struggling to cope with the ever-changing market, and most are working late into the night to deal with the constant changing of rates.

She said: “Our members’ wellbeing comes first so I am delighted we have been able to source extra resources in order to accommodate this. We all know the all-important need for a work life balance, and we hope this initiative will give the broker just that.”

Jonathan Needham, managing director of TMG, said: “We really appreciate this is a moving market and hopefully this initiative will alleviate any stress of for our members whether that may be the firm’s principal, advisers, or back office teams.

“As an industry we all need to pull together and support each other. We respect the enormous stress lenders, solicitors, and valuers are under at the moment.”

