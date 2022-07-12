You are here: Home - News -

News

Platform pulls select residential deals; Aldermore withdraws two-year BTL fixes – round up

by:
  • 12/07/2022
  • 0
Platform pulls select residential deals; Aldermore withdraws two-year BTL fixes – round up
Platform is temporarily withdrawing selected mainstream residential products from its mortgage range for new business, while Aldermore is pulling the majority of its two-year fixes for landlords.

Platform said it had withdrawn the following two-year fix residential new business products.

Two-year fixets at 60 per cent to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,499 fee, and £999 fee have been withdrawn, as has the no fee product.

The two-year fixes at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee and no fee have been temporarily withdrawn, as has its two-year fixed rate product at 95 per cent LTV with no fee.

Among Platform’s three-year fixes, deals at 60 per cent to 75 per cent LTV with £1,499 fee, £999 fee and no fee have been temporarily withdrawn.

Three-year fixes at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee and no fee have been pulled and Platform’s three-year fixed rate product at 95 per cent LTV with no fee is also temporarily unavailable. 

Five-year fixes at 60 per cent to 70 per cent LTV with £1,999, £1,499 fee and no fee have been retracted as well as at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTVs with £1,999 fee, £999 fee and no fee. At 95 per cent LTV, five-year fixes with no fee, are no longer available.

There are no changes to Platform’s professional mortgage, buy to let, or Help to Buy products. 

 

Aldermore

Aldermore said it was withdrawing all but one of its two-year fixed buy-to-let products. These include its two year fix with a 1.5 per cent fee for individual landlords with single residential properties.

It is also withdrawing its two-year fix with a 1.5 per cent fee and the alternative with a £1,999 fee for company landlords with single residential properties.

On homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi unit freehold blocks, Aldermore has withdrawn its two-year fixed deal with a 1.5 fee and the equivalent with a £1,999 fee.

Aldermore said its two-year fixed multi property rate for single residential properties would remain and new rates would be released.

An Aldermore spokesperson said: “We’ve made some changes to our range of buy-to-let mortgages. This will enable us to continue providing a high level of service to all of our customers and we’ll be launching new rates soon.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Cranmore Park, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton

Latest Poll

Brokers, have you seen a drop-off in protection sales since the start of the year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/