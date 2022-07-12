Platform pulls select residential deals; Aldermore withdraws two-year BTL fixes – round up

Platform is temporarily withdrawing selected mainstream residential products from its mortgage range for new business, while Aldermore is pulling the majority of its two-year fixes for landlords.

Platform said it had withdrawn the following two-year fix residential new business products.

Two-year fixets at 60 per cent to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) with £1,499 fee, and £999 fee have been withdrawn, as has the no fee product.

The two-year fixes at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee and no fee have been temporarily withdrawn, as has its two-year fixed rate product at 95 per cent LTV with no fee.

Among Platform’s three-year fixes, deals at 60 per cent to 75 per cent LTV with £1,499 fee, £999 fee and no fee have been temporarily withdrawn.

Three-year fixes at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTV with £999 fee and no fee have been pulled and Platform’s three-year fixed rate product at 95 per cent LTV with no fee is also temporarily unavailable.

Five-year fixes at 60 per cent to 70 per cent LTV with £1,999, £1,499 fee and no fee have been retracted as well as at 80 per cent to 90 per cent LTVs with £1,999 fee, £999 fee and no fee. At 95 per cent LTV, five-year fixes with no fee, are no longer available.

There are no changes to Platform’s professional mortgage, buy to let, or Help to Buy products.

Aldermore

Aldermore said it was withdrawing all but one of its two-year fixed buy-to-let products. These include its two year fix with a 1.5 per cent fee for individual landlords with single residential properties.

It is also withdrawing its two-year fix with a 1.5 per cent fee and the alternative with a £1,999 fee for company landlords with single residential properties.

On homes in multiple occupancy (HMO) and multi unit freehold blocks, Aldermore has withdrawn its two-year fixed deal with a 1.5 fee and the equivalent with a £1,999 fee.

Aldermore said its two-year fixed multi property rate for single residential properties would remain and new rates would be released.

An Aldermore spokesperson said: “We’ve made some changes to our range of buy-to-let mortgages. This will enable us to continue providing a high level of service to all of our customers and we’ll be launching new rates soon.”