Leeds BS launches five-year fixes

by:
  • 13/07/2022
  • 0
Leeds Building Society has added five-year fixed rate products to its range, which it says will meet increasing customer demand.

This includes a product which is priced at 3.25 per cent at 75 per cent loan to value (LTV), and an option at 80 per cent LTV with a rate of 3.34 per cent.

Leeds Building Society is also adding a fee-free two-year fixed rate mortgage, at 3.49 per cent which is available at 65 per cent LTV.

All three deals come with a free standard valuation and fees assisted legal services for standard remortgages. There is a £999 product fee and they are available for purchase or remortgage.

The deals include tapered early repayment charges starting from five per cent in the first year, before declining to two per cent in the final year of the fixed rate term period. It also permits up to 10 per cent capital overpayments each year without penalty.

Martese Carton (pictured), director of mortgage distribution at Leeds Building Society, said: “We know from the market trends we are seeing that customers are increasingly looking for longer term fixes.

“When economic circumstances are uncertain, longer term fixes allow borrowers the security of knowing what their repayments will be. So, they can plan their budget knowing that what tends to be their largest monthly outgoing will remain unchanged for the term.

“As a result we’ve introduced new five-year fixed mortgages, to ensure we continue to offer choice to consumers and help meet the needs of their own individual circumstances.”

