BOI chief exec Francesca McDonagh to step down

Bank of Ireland’s (BOI) group chief executive Francesca McDonagh will leave the firm in September, having been in the role since 2017.

McDonagh joined the firm in 2017 from HSBC, where she worked for over 20 years in various senior roles including group general manager and regional head of retail banking and wealth management for UK and Europe.

During her tenure at HSBC, she also worked as regional head of retail banking and wealth management for the Middle East and North Africa and head of personal financial services for Hong Kong.

Gavin Kelly in as interim

The BOI board said that it was making “good progress” in appointing a permanent successor and that Gavin Kelly, chief executive officer retail Ireland, would be interim group chief executive from 3 September.

BOI’s chairman Patrick Kennedy said: “I would like to congratulate Gavin on his appointment as interim group chief executive officer. Gavin brings a wealth of experience to this role.”

Kelly was appointed as retail Ireland executive and member of the executive committee in 2018, where he oversaw the provision of banking products and related financial services to personal, business and wealth and insurance customers.

He has worked at the firm since 2007 in various senior positions including chief information officer, director of distribution channels and director of consumer banking.

At the beginning of August, Mortgage Solutions reported that BOI’s retail UK division completed £400m in gross mortgage lending for the six months to June 2022.