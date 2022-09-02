You are here: Home - News -

HM Land Registry appoints Nilesh Sachdev as chair

by:
  • 02/09/2022
  • 0
HM Land Registry appoints Nilesh Sachdev as chair
Current chair of East West Railway Company (EWR) Nilesh (Neil) Sachdev has been named as the new chairman of HM Land Registry (HMLR).

As well as being chair of EWR, Sachdev is chairman of the Defence Infrastructure Organisation Board for the Ministry of Defence. He is also a non-executive director of Network Rail Property Limited.

In addition, he holds a variety of senior leadership positions in the energy, property and retail sectors including chairman of the Energy Saving Trust.

Sachdev replaces Michael Mire, who has has served as HM Land Registry chairman since 2016.

Business Minister Lord Callanan said: “I am pleased to announce Neil Sachdev as the next chairman of HM Land Registry.

“Neil will bring strong leadership experience from both the private and public sectors to support HM Land Registry’s plans to modernise the property market, improve customer service, and reduce the backlog for registering properties.

“I would also like to thank Michael Mire for his work over the last six years as the chairman of HM Land Registry and wish him every success for the future.”

Sachdev said of the appointment: “I am very pleased to be taking up the role of chair of HM Land Registry at this pivotal time.

“I greatly look forward to leading the board in delivering its ambitious new strategy to transform the process of land registration in England and Wales and enabling a world-leading property market with people at the heart of it.”

Yesterday, HMLR had launched its five-year digital strategy to create the “home buying process of the future” that is “quicker, more efficient and user friendly”.

