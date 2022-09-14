Swansea Building Society expands team with four appointments

Swansea Building Society (SBS) has bolstered its team with a quartet of signings including a risk and compliance manager.

The mutual, which is celebrating its centenary this year, has hired Ian Burman as risk and compliance manager. Burman spent the last decade working in internal audit and assurance in the energy sector for companies including EDF Energy, SSE and OVO Energy.

Meanwhile, Henry Darby-Cook has joined as marketing and communications officer. Darby-Cook has become the first member of staff to be appointed in a role focused solely on marketing in the society’s history.

He comes to the job with several years’ experience as a digital content creator and marketeer with companies including Tomos Watkin Brewery and SMR (UK).

Customer-facing appointments

In addition to Burman and Darby-Cook, SBS has also recently employed two more customer-facing staff to work at their Swansea and Carmarthen branches.

Ceri Jones joins the flagship branch in Portland Street and Liwsi Ebsworth is now part of the Carmarthen branch.

Chief executive Alun Williams said: “I am delighted we have been able to bolster our team in this way, and it’s great to be able to welcome Ian, Henry, Ceri and Liwsi to the Society. The four of them arrive at a key moment in the society’s history, as we approach our centenary year and have just passed several very important milestones – including exceeding £500 million in total assets under management.

“The new appointments show our commitment to expanding the society and strengthening our growing team, as we continue our ethos of opening, not closing, branches across the region.”