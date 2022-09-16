You are here: Home - News -

News

UK housing market ‘moderating’ after years of growth – Redrow

by:
  • 16/09/2022
  • 0
UK housing market ‘moderating’ after years of growth – Redrow
One of the UK’s largest housebuilders Redrow have become the latest market expert to warn of a slow down in the housing market.

In its annual report, the construction company acknowledged that the first 10 weeks of the new financial year had seen demand “moderate to historic levels”.

Redrow put the ‘moderation’ down to a combination of soaring inflation, higher interest rates and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Non-executive chairman, Richard Akers, said: “Given rising inflation and higher interest rates, it is not surprising the buoyant housing market has moderated recently and demand has returned to historically average levels.”

Redrow’s chief executive, Matthew Pratt. echoed the sentiment.

He said: “Over the last two years the market has been incredibly strong with elevated demand, partly resulting from people’s changed priorities around working from home. We are now seeing a return to a more normal market where demand is moderating to historical levels.”

 

Strong fundamentals and a green difference

However, Pratt was still optimistic about the overall state of the market.

“The fundamentals of the market remain good,” he said. “Interest rates, despite recent increases, are at historically low levels; mortgage availability is very good and employment levels are strong.”

He also pointed out that a more energy efficient approach to housebuilding would set the firm part.

He said: “It’s clear our new homes will have a growing and additional point of differentiation from the second hand market around energy efficiency.”

The annual report noted that green finance and mortgages are also becoming increasingly available and better value for money.

In terms of its annual performance, the company said underlying pre-tax profit was up 31 per cent to £410m for the financial year to 3 July 2022, while revenue climbed 10 per cent to £2.14bn.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.