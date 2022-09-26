You are here: Home - News -

Tandem added to Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain

  • 26/09/2022
Digital bank Tandem has launched its residential mortgages on Sourcing Brain and Criteria Brain platforms.

 

This means that users of the cloud-based tools from Mortgage Brain will have access to Tandem range of products including standard and greener mortgages, as well as remortgages.

Richard Angell, Tandem’s head of sales and head of national accounts, said: “Mortgage Brain has transformed mortgage sourcing and we’re excited to work with them as we build our greener range of specialist mortgage products.

“By launching our residential mortgages on Sourcing Brain, we can help homeowners to make greener choices and support underserved customers who do not meet the high street approach of a minimum credit score or automated process.”

Neil Wyatt (pictured), sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We’re delighted to welcome Tandem, who join over 130 lenders now live on our Sourcing Brain system. There is growing consumer demand for more greener mortgage choices, so it’s great news for our 15,000 users to be able to access Tandem’s entire residential mortgage range”.

