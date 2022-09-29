Twenty7tec makes raft of promotions and hires after Bluecoat acquisition

Mortgage technology provider Twenty7tec has made a number of senior appointments, including internal promotions, following its acquisition of Bluecoat Software.

Nathan Reilly has taken on the role of director of customer relationships, where he will oversee existing customers across the mortgage and wealth markets.

Reilly has been with the firm for around three years, initially joining as head of lender relationships. Prior to that he worked at Mortgage Intelligence UK for nearly six years in various senior roles.

Josh Skelding has been promoted to director of sales where he will spearhead efforts to find potential new clients for the company’s products.

He was the head of commercial operations at Bluecoat Software for just under a year, and before that worked at CGI as an operations coordinator.

Stephanie Teague will become the director of marketing and communications, leading marketing, communications and PR across the mortgage and wealth markets. She has worked at the firm for around two years.

Nakita Moss, Nicole Smith and Megha Srivastava have been appointed as national account managers, whilst Kevin Pearce has been promoted to account team manager.

Moss has been with the firm for around two years and held role at Pure Retirement, Accord Mortgages and Yorkshire Building Society.

Smith previously worked at Sequence and has also worked at Light Sky Mortgages, Mortgage Intelligence and Nationwide Building Society.

Srivastava has been with company for around three years and has held roles at The New Homes Group and Intuit.

Pearce has also worked at Twenty7tec for around two years and has held roles at MCI Club and Key Solutions Mortgages.

Harrison Banner and Melissa White have been promoted to the roles of national sales manager.

Banner worked at Bluecoat for around a year and White has worked at Twenty7tec for around two years.

Mike Clifford has also been appointed as chief operating officer and Tom Pearson as its head of people.

Clifford previously worked at Intelliflo for around a decade and previously worked at RSM Denon Group and Dynamic Planner.

Pearson used to work at Deuce 40/40 Consulting and The Slimming Clinic in HR and development roles.

James Tucker, CEO of Twenty7tec, said: “With these appointments, we now have in place a diverse team of talented, highly motivated and committed colleagues who will lead our business successfully through the months and years ahead.

“I am personally excited to be working with each of them and believe that we are now poised to achieve further success across both the mortgage and wealth markets.”