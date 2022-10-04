TSB to raise resi affordability stress rate to eight per cent

TSB will increase its residential affordability stress test to eight per cent, citing expectations of rising interest rates.

The changes come into force from today, with TSB adding that the move was “due to market expectations of future interest rates”.

For residential applications, excluding first-time buyers, the stress rate stands at eight per cent.

For first-time buyers, the stress rate is seven per cent.

The Financial Policy Committee confirmed that the affordability stress test requirement would be withdrawn from August.

It was introduced in 2014 and requires lenders to assess a borrower’s future ability to pay a mortgage based on whether they could make payments if the rate was three per cent above a lender’s reversion rate.

Despite it being withdrawn, many lenders have still maintained the stress test in some form as part of their affordability calculations and in light of rising interest rates.

Brokers added that they expect stress rates to increase as interest rates are projected to rise. This could make affordability, especially for first-time buyers, yet more constrained.

TSB spokesperson said: “We increased our stress rate used to calculate residential mortgage affordability from 7 per cent to 8 per cent (FTB 6 per cent to 7 per cent). We made this change as a result of market expectations of future interest rates.”