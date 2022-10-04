You are here: Home - News -

News

TSB to raise resi affordability stress rate to eight per cent

by:
  • 04/10/2022
  • 0
TSB to raise resi affordability stress rate to eight per cent
TSB will increase its residential affordability stress test to eight per cent, citing expectations of rising interest rates.

The changes come into force from today, with TSB adding that the move was “due to market expectations of future interest rates”.

For residential applications, excluding first-time buyers, the stress rate stands at eight per cent.

For first-time buyers, the stress rate is seven per cent.

The Financial Policy Committee confirmed that the affordability stress test requirement would be withdrawn from August.

It was introduced in 2014 and requires lenders to assess a borrower’s future ability to pay a mortgage based on whether they could make payments if the rate was three per cent above a lender’s reversion rate.

Despite it being withdrawn, many lenders have still maintained the stress test in some form as part of their affordability calculations and in light of rising interest rates.

Brokers added that they expect stress rates to increase as interest rates are projected to rise. This could make affordability, especially for first-time buyers, yet more constrained.

TSB spokesperson said: “We increased our stress rate used to calculate residential mortgage affordability from 7 per cent to 8 per cent (FTB 6 per cent to 7 per cent). We made this change as a result of market expectations of future interest rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/