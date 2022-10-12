You are here: Home - News -

News

Virgin Money ups residential, product transfer and buy-to-let rates

  • 12/10/2022
Virgin Money is increasing residential fixed rates and product transfer rates by up to 0.6 per cent, and buy-to-let rates by as much as 0.49 per cent.

The changes will come into effect from 8pm today.

The lender added that two-year 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) fixed rates would be withdrawn.

For example, its residential fee-saver five-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV has gone up by 0.4 per cent to 6.34 per cent, and its 10-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV with £995 fee will increase by 0.6 per cent to 5.9 per cent.

Buy-to-let products rising

On the buy-to-let side, its two-year fixed rate at 75 per cent LTV will rise by 0.38 per cent to 6.19 per cent and its five-year fixed rate at the same LTV and fee will go up by 0.49 per cent to 5.99 per cent.

For portfolio buy-to-let products, rates are 0.1 per cent higher, coming to 6.29 and 6.09 per cent respectively.

