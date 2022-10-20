You are here: Home - News -

Halifax enhances DIP function on Submissions Brain

by:
  • 20/10/2022
  • 0
Mortgage Brain has made three updates to the Halifax Intermediaries decision in principle (DIP) process on its Submissions Brain platform.

Mortgage brokers may now submit DIPs for self-employed applicants and receive a decision back through the platform. 

Other updates include the ability to edit and reprocess a case, and retrieve a DIP certificate through Submissions Brain. 

Submissions Brain, previously called Lendex, allows advisers to request DIPs and submit full applications to lenders with a single login. It also provides an audit trail to ensure compliance requirements are met. 

It is free for all mortgage brokers as a standalone function and for Mortgage Brain users, it is integrated into the Sourcing Brain platform. 

Claire Cherrington, head of intermediary distribution development at Halifax, said: “By working with Mortgage Brain to extend the Halifax online DIP through Submissions Brain with these additional features, we can deliver efficiency benefits for intermediaries using this route.” 

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “Halifax is committed to improving the digital mortgage journey for consumers and intermediaries alike. These additional enhancements to its online DIP via Submissions Brain significantly increases the number of decisions that can be submitted via the service and as such will add greater efficiency and time savings for brokers using the service.  

“We now have 10 lenders on Submissions Brain and with our current pipeline will increase this significantly by the end of the year.” 

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

