News

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 21/10/2022

  • 21/10/2022
The implications of Liz Truss resigning as well as the U-turns on many mini Budget proposals came out top in the week’s most read.

Brokers sharing the lessons they’ve learnt over the past few weeks of mortgage market turmoil, the plight of first-time buyers and borrowers potentially losing mortgage offers due to delays also piqued readers’ interest.

Mortgage rates ‘likely to be slightly lower’ following Hunt mini Budget U-turns

Mortgage professionals speak out after Liz Truss resigns – analysis

‘I think there’s never been a worse time to be a first-time buyer’ – New Homes Mortgage Senate

 

Brokers reveal lessons learned from the current crisis ‒ analysis

 

Stop punishing existing borrowers – JLM

 

When the going gets tough, advisers get going – Clifford

 

Industry figures warn of dangers to FTBs and BTL landlords as inflation hits 10.1 per cent – analysis

 

Natwest lifts rates by up to 75bps

 

Rising equity release rates raise concerns around rolled-up debt – analysis

 

 

US mortgage rates hit 20-year high – the view from across the pond

 

 

