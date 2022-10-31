Hodge hires chief information officer

He takes up the role from his previous post as head of technology with Cumberland Building Society, and was also formerly head of change with Hitachi Consumer Finance.

Thompson has more than two decades of technology and transformation experience, and will help oversee the executive, technology and wider teams at Hodge in applying the best use of technology for supporting staff and customers.

He will also spearhead digital work to ensure the delivery of Hodge’s aims and objectives for the future. And Thompson will work with teams across the organisation to ensure its systems and data remain secure and with minimal disruption for its services.

Thompson said: “I’m really delighted to be joining Hodge at what is proving to be a transformational time for the organisation as we develop and grow the expertise to further support our customers.

“For this trajectory to continue, it is vital that our internal systems and processes also continue to develop, and that the technology available is as supportive to the Hodge team in achieving their aims as their work is to their many valued customers UK-wide.

“I’m really looking forward to working alongside my new colleagues to become a part of this process, and to playing my own part in the continued development of Hodge as an organisation fit for the future too,” Tim added.

Dave Landen, chief executive of Hodge, added: “We feel really fortunate to have captured the level of expertise and passion for technology that Tim comes to this role with.

“His experience working within the financial services sector is as wide ranging as it is long-standing, and the knowledge and application of skills he will be bringing to our organisation is everything we were looking for to help us continue on the path we have laid out for ourselves.

“We’re over the moon to welcome him to our executive team at such a crucial time for the business.”