Estate agent jailed after making death threats

A Cornwall-based estate agent has been sentenced to two and a half years after admitting harassing former colleagues and breaching restraining orders.

Estate agent Gareth Davyd Wills, of Myler Downs, admitted to 10 separate offences at Truro Crown Court.

Wills claimed to be owed money by the directors of the Lewis Haughton Wills, the estate agency firm he had co-founded. This led to him producing a series of texts and videos in which he violently threatened his former colleagues.

In August, the court spared Wills jail over these threats, instead issuing him with restraining orders which prevented him from contacting employees or directors of Lewis Haughton Wills, as well as visiting the offices or producing social media content about the business.

However, the court heard that immediately after that initial decision was made, Wills posted on TikTok and Instagram, discussing the case and claiming that he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice.

Lawyers representing Wills said that he “blames nobody but himself” for the situation, and pointed to the fact that he had gone into a “gigantic descent into crisis” over the last couple of years. This included the breakdown of his marriage, little contact with his children, and difficulties maintaining his medication for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder during the first lockdown of the pandemic.

In sentencing, Judge Carr said that while these factors were “significant” in the case, they could “not excuse what you did. If this was a single breach, one would have sympathy but we are very far from that.”

Carr continued: “This is not a single offence, there’s evidence to suggest you continued while in prison. You knew perfectly well what you were doing and continued to do it.”