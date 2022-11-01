You are here: Home - News -

News

Irish residential mortgage values hit record high – the view from the Republic

by:
  • 01/11/2022
  • 0
Irish residential mortgage values hit record high – the view from the Republic
The average residential mortgage value has surpassed 2008 levels to reach record levels in Q3 2022, while mortgage switching rose by nearly 116 per cent as the European Central Bank (ECB) hiked interest rates for a third time.

Figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) have revealed that the average mortgage drawdown value was €284,623 (£244,862), surpassing levels seen during the peak of the market in Q1 2008 by 6.1 per cent.

The average first-time buyer (FTB) mortgage jumped to €270,568 (£232,771) up 11.2 per cent from a year earlier, while the average mover purchase rose by 11 per cent to €315,463 (£271,394) over the same period.

Brian Hayes, chief executive of the BPFI, said: “One of the most notable points from this quarter’s drawdown figures is the new record high which has been set for the average homebuyer mortgage.

“This comes on the back of strong house price inflation and the continuing challenge of supply in the housing market.

“Interestingly, when we look at the types of properties being purchased, we can see that FTBs have come to dominate the market for new/self-builds accounting for 78.2 per cent of the value of home mortgages on new properties in Q3 2022.”

Switching up on back of ECB hikes

Non-purchase mortgage activity, which includes switching and top-ups, grew by 115.8 per cent in volume terms year-on-year to 5,081 and by 175.8 per cent in value terms to €1.3bn (£1.1bn) over the same period.

Hayes said: “Year-on-year, we can see the number as well as the value of non-purchase mortgage drawdowns more than doubled in Q3 2022, reflecting the fact that mortgage customers are seeking out better rates in the wake of the interest rate increases recently announced by the ECB.”

 

Approvals on the rise in September

The BPFI also published the latest mortgage approval figures for September 2022. A total of 5,350 mortgages valued at €1.5bn (£1.3bn) were approved in September 2022 – 2,460 were for FTBs (46 per cent).

The number of mortgages approved in September rose by 12.2 per cent year-on-year.

Hayes said: “Looking at the pipeline of mortgage activity through our latest approvals figures, approvals continued to grow in September 2022, driven by the high level of switching which is currently underway and likely a response to recent ECB decisions to increase interest rates.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Nick is a long-time corporate and personal finance journalist and editor. He is managing editor of AE3 Media

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/