Skipton BS cuts rates and brings out new deals

Skipton Building Society will cut rates in its residential and buy-to-let retention ranges by up to 0.22 per cent and introduce new products.

The changes came into force from 9am today.

Skipton will decrease rates in its residential and buy-to-let retention ranges by up to 0.22 per cent.

The lender will cut rates in its five-year fixed residential products, including its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value with £995 fee which has fallen from 5.81 per cent to 5.43 per cent.

Skipton is also introducing five-year fixed residential products, both with fee-free and £1,995 fee options. This includes a fee-free five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV at 5.85 per cent.

The mutual is also bringing back two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products.

Skipton is also withdrawing selection residential retention products at 80 per cent LTV.

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “I’m pleased we’re once again able to continue expanding the range to support more new customers to the Society alongside balancing the service we provide to existing customers.

“It’s great to be able to be back in the buy-to-let market following a short break with some new products for landlords. It’s also great to see us reducing rates on our five-year fixes.”