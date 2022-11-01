You are here: Home - News -

News

Skipton BS cuts rates and brings out new deals

by:
  • 01/11/2022
  • 0
Skipton BS cuts rates and brings out new deals
Skipton Building Society will cut rates in its residential and buy-to-let retention ranges by up to 0.22 per cent and introduce new products.

The changes came into force from 9am today.

Skipton will decrease rates in its residential and buy-to-let retention ranges by up to 0.22 per cent.

The lender will cut rates in its five-year fixed residential products, including its five-year fixed rate at 60 per cent loan to value with £995 fee which has fallen from 5.81 per cent to 5.43 per cent.

Skipton is also introducing five-year fixed residential products, both with fee-free and £1,995 fee options. This includes a fee-free five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV at 5.85 per cent.

The mutual is also bringing back two and five-year fixed rate buy-to-let products.

Skipton is also withdrawing selection residential retention products at 80 per cent LTV.

Charlotte Harrison (pictured), Skipton’s head of mortgage products, said: “I’m pleased we’re once again able to continue expanding the range to support more new customers to the Society alongside balancing the service we provide to existing customers.

“It’s great to be able to be back in the buy-to-let market following a short break with some new products for landlords. It’s also great to see us reducing rates on our five-year fixes.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 02, 2022
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 03, 2022
National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Mortgage and Protection Event 2022

Nov 09, 2022
Hilton at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.