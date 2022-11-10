Standard Life Home Finance enters partnership with St. James’s Place

Later life lender Standard Life Home Finance has agreed a partnership with St. James’s Place to give its advisers access to its products.

The products will be available on the lender’s online portal and include a range of equity release deals across a variety of loan to value (LTV) tiers.

There will be drawdown and lump sum options, fixed early repayment charge (ERC) features, downsizing protection from day one, automatic inheritance protection and unrestricted ERC exemption on the sale of property or admission into care.

Kay Westgarth (pictured), head of sales at Standard Life Home Finance, said: “With a wider variety of customers interested in equity release than ever before, we are delighted to announce this partnership with St. James’s Place. This move will provide more advisers with access to the Standard Life Home Finance product suite as they look to support their clients in the current market.

“All our products come with downsizing and inheritance protection from day one, as well as fixed ERCs, which can be hugely beneficial for St James’s Place customers who wish to consider a wider range of financial factors.”

Paul Johnson, head of mortgages at St. James’s Place, added: “Residential property is increasingly becoming part of most people’s retirement planning – whether they plan to access the wealth tied up in bricks and mortar or need to consider the inheritance tax implications.

“By partnering with Standard Life Home Finance, our advisers are now able to access an additional range of later life lending products to support these ambitions.

“This new partnership is another important step in helping us to deliver a truly customer-centric service and we look forward to working with the Standard Life Home Finance team.”