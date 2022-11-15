Alexander Hall to integrate 360 Lifecycle’s AML and electronic identification verification

Mortgage broker firm Alexander Hall has adopted fintech software firms 360 Lifecycle’s anti-money laundering and electronic identity verification (EIV) into their sales process.

This builds on a relationship that started in 2019, when the broker started its partnership with 360 Lifecycle.

The module will allow mortgage advisers to record and electronically identify clients immediately by sending them a unique link over mobile messaging and allowing clients to verify themselves and meet anti-money laundering requirements.

Advisers will benefit from full audit histories and can confirm and check a client’s address along with looking into any politically exposed people and sanction hits.

This can be done in one easy mobile solution and can be recorded alongside the client record with their fact find.

It also identifies fraudulent behavioural patterns and financial crime before they impact businesses.

Ozgur Unlu, CEO of 360 Lifecycle, said: “We are extremely excited that Alexander Hall have become an early adopter for our EIV and AML module, 360 Lifecycle is an intrinsic part of their business, and we are pleased to support them even further.

“We will continue to work closely with them to ensure they gain the maximum benefits from our system.”

Thomas Davies, managing director at Alexander Hall, said: “360’s EIV and AML software will be very beneficial to our businesses and will help both our advisers and clients through the initial onboarding experience.

“Our advisers will be able to easily identity their clients with maximum security in place, removing the worry of fraudulent behaviour. This is a big enhancement, and it will make our daily activities quicker and easier, we are looking forward to seeing how this will impact our business for the good.”