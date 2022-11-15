You are here: Home - News -

News

Alexander Hall to integrate 360 Lifecycle’s AML and electronic identification verification

by:
  • 15/11/2022
  • 0
Alexander Hall to integrate 360 Lifecycle’s AML and electronic identification verification
Mortgage broker firm Alexander Hall has adopted fintech software firms 360 Lifecycle’s anti-money laundering and electronic identity verification (EIV) into their sales process.

This builds on a relationship that started in 2019, when the broker started its partnership with 360 Lifecycle.

The module will allow mortgage advisers to record and electronically identify clients immediately by sending them a unique link over mobile messaging and allowing clients to verify themselves and meet anti-money laundering requirements.

Advisers will benefit from full audit histories and can confirm and check a client’s address along with looking into any politically exposed people and sanction hits.

This can be done in one easy mobile solution and can be recorded alongside the client record with their fact find.

It also identifies fraudulent behavioural patterns and financial crime before they impact businesses.

Ozgur Unlu, CEO of 360 Lifecycle, said: “We are extremely excited that Alexander Hall have become an early adopter for our EIV and AML module, 360 Lifecycle is an intrinsic part of their business, and we are pleased to support them even further.

“We will continue to work closely with them to ensure they gain the maximum benefits from our system.”

Thomas Davies, managing director at Alexander Hall, said: “360’s EIV and AML software will be very beneficial to our businesses and will help both our advisers and clients through the initial onboarding experience.

“Our advisers will be able to easily identity their clients with maximum security in place, removing the worry of fraudulent behaviour. This is a big enhancement, and it will make our daily activities quicker and easier, we are looking forward to seeing how this will impact our business for the good.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.