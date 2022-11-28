You are here: Home - News -

News

A good EPC rating brings in more buyers – Mortgage Advice Bureau

by:
  • 28/11/2022
  • 0
A good EPC rating brings in more buyers – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Nearly 20 per cent of Britons would not consider making an offer on a house with an EPC rating below grade C, according to new research.

One-fifth (19 per cent) of the 2,004 people surveyed on behalf of the Mortgage Advice Bureau this month said they wouldn’t consider a house with an energy performance rating below grade C, while nearly half (46 per cent) of potential buyers said they would choose good insulation over a bigger garden (29 per cent).

It could be another signal of how the current cost-of-living crisis and surge in energy prices is weighing on the British housing market.

Importance of a higher EPC

Brian Murphy, head of lending at Mortgage Advice Bureau, said: “We’re increasingly seeing buyers who are placing greater importance on energy efficiency, as having a higher EPC (especially in the winter months) will likely mean lower energy bills for the owner. This is something that everyone is keen on, with the cost-of-living crisis showing no signs of abating.

“What many might not know is that in buying a higher-rated property, you could also become eligible for a green mortgage. This means that not only will you get a discount on energy bills, you could also lock in a cheaper mortgage rate.”

Most don’t know their EPC rating

More than 80 per cent of respondents said they considered it important to make their homes energy-efficient, although 45 per cent said the upfront cost to realistically upgrade the property was too high.  Still, 41 per cent said that such upgrades would increase the value of their property.

Among those planning to make improvements, the most common changes were switching to energy-efficient bulbs (33 per cent) and adding a smart meter and installing insulation (23 per cent). Yet around 20 per cent said they didn’t know what they could do to increase energy efficiency.

“Our research found that two-thirds (60 per cent) of homeowners didn’t know what their EPC rating was when asked,” Murphy said.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.