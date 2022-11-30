Atom trims rates and ups new build LTV to ‘accelerate’ lending

Atom has trimmed rates across its prime, retention and further advance mortgage ranges.

The changes mean select five-year deals are now available at below five per cent after cuts of up to 0.3 per cent.

Two-year deals now start from 5.14 per cent and five-year rates are as low as 4.89 per cent.

The app-based lender has also increased its maximum loan to value (LTV) on new build houses from 85 to 90 per cent.

It comes after Atom’s latest £30m capital raise earlier this month. The bank said it is now looking to “accelerate” its lending growth.

The lender credited falling swap rates for lowering costs.

Richard Harrison, head of mortgages at Atom Bank, said: “Following our latest funding round, we are looking to ramp up our mortgage lending in the coming months.

“Some changes in the market and a recent fall in swap rates mean we can pass this benefit onto customers and offer them an even better deal.

“We’re here to give borrowers better value for money, which is so important given the current economic situation. We hope today’s reductions will help those who are looking to remortgage and reduce their outgoings or take their first step onto the property ladder.

“Saving the deposit to buy a home remains one of the biggest hurdles people face today. We hope that by increasing the LTV for new build properties, we can help even more customers make their dream of home ownership a reality. It should also make newer, greener homes, which generally carry lower household bills, more attainable to more borrowers.”