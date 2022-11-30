Halifax boosts engagement with platforms to ensure up-to-date criteria

Halifax Intermediaries has been working with third party criteria platforms to ensure accurate and up-to-date lending criteria and policy information is available and updated its website to support mortgage brokers.

The lender said that it had worked closely with criteria platforms such as Criteria Brain, Knowledge Bank, Smartrfit, and Twenty7tec to ensure the sites were displaying “correct and up to date lending criteria and policy information”.

Halifax said that ensuring that these platforms had the latest up-to-date information would improve broker confidence in the platforms and help deliver accurate lending decisions faster.

The lender said that criteria platforms were a “vital service for the most straightforward lending cases” but for complex cases brokers would “need more in-depth clarification”.

It said that its team of business development managers were on hand to assist with these more complex cases, but recognised brokers at times may prefer the speed and convenience of online answers.

Halifax added that in response to broker feedback the intermediary had been updated with a more modern look as well as simpler navigation.

This includes a new A to Z, clear menu heading and improved search function. The search included a live frequently asked questions page which will update to reflect common queries and subjects.

Amanda Bryden (pictured), head of Halifax Intermediaries and Scottish Widows Bank, said: “We are always looking for new ways to improve how we can support the broker market. We have worked closely with third party providers to make sure their sites display the most up to date information, meaning brokers can use them confidently and receive more accurate lending decisions.

“We have also refreshed our Halifax Intermediaries website with a new simple look and feel, making doing business with us easier, smoother and quicker.

“We appreciate the feedback we receive from intermediaries and always act where there are improvements we can make.”