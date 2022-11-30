You are here: Home - News -

Two in three don't feel financially secure – Bluestone

  30/11/2022
Nearly three quarters of Britons expect to be worse off by an average of £140 per month due to the rising cost of living, research has found.

 

 

Almost two-fifths of adults, the equivalent to nearly 20 million, are concerned about their financial situation.

Women were found to be more likely to feel financially insecure than men.

Regionally those in Cardiff were most concerned about their financial situation and those in Bristol least concerned.

Britons were most worried about how the cost of living crisis is impacting their ability to afford their energy bills.

Other major concerns surfaced around long-term finances and the ability to afford weekly food.

Steve Seal, chief executive of Bluestone Mortgages (pictured), said: “As the cost of living crisis continues, we’re seeing a staggering amount of people across the country feeling insecure about their finances and facing affordability challenges.

“While this is worrying, it’s important for these people to remember that hope is not lost, that there are still a number of options available to them, whether that be talking to their energy provider or being signposted to a debt adviser who can help them get their finances back on track.

“In times like these, it’s increasingly important for the financial services industry to support these customers. It is our duty to make sure customers know that there are solutions out there and to know where, how, and who to turn to amidst these challenging times.”

