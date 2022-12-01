Halifax to double PT transfer window to six months

Halifax will increase the product transfer window from three months to six months before a product expires.

The change comes into force from 5 December.

The lender said that this would enable Halifax mortgage customers to secure a rate earlier, giving them more flexibility and choice.

Halifax said in the additional three-month period a product transfer window can only be keyed in to take effect after the expiry of the existing product.

Within the last three months of the existing product, the date of effect options will be the same.

The lender said that when keying in a product transfer, the date section on the fact find screen will show the product transfers date of effect or if it is in the last three months then it will allow you to choose the date of effect.

Halifax said that if a customer had two separate products both ending in six months, a product transfer can only be keyed in for the product with the earlier expiry date, or the customer can choose to wait until the last three months and do a single application.

The lender said that there were no other changes to its product transfer date.

Other lenders have been extending their product transfer windows, including HSBC and Natwest.

Brokers generally are in favour of extended product transfer windows but fear this could signal a slow return to execution-only mortgages.