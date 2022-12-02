You are here: Home - News -

News

StrideUp opens proposition to brokers

by:
  • 02/12/2022
  • 0
StrideUp opens proposition to brokers
Home finance start-up StrideUp has opened up its proposition to brokers, with two, five and 10-year fixed rate options available.

The intermediary sales function is headed up by Jon Sturgess (pictured), who was formerly head of sales at Masthaven Bank and also held senior roles at GE Money and Firstplus Financial.

The firm launched earlier this year and secured a £280m in funding deal and partnership with real estate debt investment manager ARA Venn.

StrideUp focuses on three main areas: growing finance amounts through a shared ownership product, a technology portal to streamline the application process and “ethical and inclusive home financing” to cater for a diverse population.

The lender offers two, five and 10-year fixed rate products as well as two-year discounted tracker product starting at 5.99 per cent.

Finance is offered for both purchase and refinance and the opening of the intermediary channel coincides with a cut in rates.

The company’s shared ownership model is similar to a first charge, with a top-up equity sharing loan allowing customers to access up to six and a half times income when they met eligibility criteria.

The lender said that the opening of the intermediary channel was particularly poignant as Help to Buy closed at the end of October.

Brokers can register their interest on its intermediary page and distribution agreements are due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Sturgess said: “I’m excited to bring a proposition to market in an area where consumers, especially first-time buyers, are finding it harder and harder to get on the property ladder. The Help to Buy scheme has been great but its conclusion means it will be even more difficult for many people to buy their first home.

“Our unique model which allows up to 6.5x LTI (where affordable) combined with more achievable deposit amounts mean we are able to offer customers the opportunity to move out of the rental market into the home they have always wanted. With our flexible approach and innovative product range StrideUp can help fix that.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Later Life Lending Event 2023

Jan 19, 2023
Hilton Bankside, London

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 19, 2023
AJ Bell Stadium, Manchester

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2023

Apr 20, 2023
Sixways Stadium, Worcester

Latest Poll

Are you seeing more landlord clients disposing of property due to rising costs?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.